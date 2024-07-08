U.S. Service members and NATO military members play in a corn hole tournament during the Independence Day celebration on Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, July 4, 2024. The Independence Day festivities instill a sense of hope and optimism, reminding service members of the enduring strength and ideals of the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nolan Brewer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.04.2024 Date Posted: 07.12.2024 07:43 Photo ID: 8525766 VIRIN: 240704-A-LB938-8322 Resolution: 3077x3077 Size: 1.12 MB Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Allied Service Members Unite to Celebrate U.S. Independence Day in Romania [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Nolan Brewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.