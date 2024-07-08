U.S. Service members and NATO military members play in a corn hole tournament during the Independence Day celebration on Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, July 4, 2024. The Independence Day festivities instill a sense of hope and optimism, reminding service members of the enduring strength and ideals of the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nolan Brewer)
|07.04.2024
|07.12.2024 07:43
|8525766
|240704-A-LB938-8322
|MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
This work, Allied Service Members Unite to Celebrate U.S. Independence Day in Romania [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Nolan Brewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
