U.S. Service and NATO military members get together to watch a fireworks show during Independence Day Celebrations on Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, July 4, 2024. The Independence Day celebration is a visible display of patriotism, with service members proudly showcasing their American heritage through various activities and decorations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nolan Brewer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.04.2024 Date Posted: 07.12.2024 07:43 Photo ID: 8525765 VIRIN: 240704-A-LB938-4192 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 3.75 MB Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Allied Service Members Unite to Celebrate U.S. Independence Day in Romania [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Nolan Brewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.