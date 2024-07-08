U.S. Service and NATO military members get together to watch a fireworks show during Independence Day Celebrations on Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, July 4, 2024. The Independence Day celebration is a visible display of patriotism, with service members proudly showcasing their American heritage through various activities and decorations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nolan Brewer)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2024 07:43
|Photo ID:
|8525765
|VIRIN:
|240704-A-LB938-4192
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|3.75 MB
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Allied Service Members Unite to Celebrate U.S. Independence Day in Romania [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Nolan Brewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT