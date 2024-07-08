Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Allied Service Members Unite to Celebrate U.S. Independence Day in Romania [Image 3 of 6]

    Allied Service Members Unite to Celebrate U.S. Independence Day in Romania

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    07.04.2024

    Photo by Spc. Nolan Brewer 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Service and NATO military members get together to watch a fireworks show during Independence Day Celebrations on Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, July 4, 2024. The Independence Day celebration is a visible display of patriotism, with service members proudly showcasing their American heritage through various activities and decorations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nolan Brewer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 07:43
    Photo ID: 8525765
    VIRIN: 240704-A-LB938-4192
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 3.75 MB
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    Independence Day
    usarmy
    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether

