    52d Strategic Signal Battalion Change of Command [Image 4 of 5]

    52d Strategic Signal Battalion Change of Command

    GERMANY

    06.11.2024

    Photo by Sherry Keene 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    US Army LTC Joseph J. Schwendemann, commander 52d Strategic Signal Battalion salutes during a change of command ceremony at Patch Barracks, Stuttgart, Germany, June. 11, 2024. 52d Strategic Signal Battalion is part of the 2d Theater Signal Brigade who delivers integrated and interoperable theater communications and cyber capabilities to enable decision dominance across all levels and phases of war in support of combat forces and mission partners in Europe and Africa.
    (U.S. Army photo by Sherry Keene)

    This work, 52d Strategic Signal Battalion Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by Sherry Keene, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

