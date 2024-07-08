US Army Command Sergeant Major (CSM) Jared Mitchell with 52d Strategic Signal Battalion receives the unit guidon in preparation for a change of command ceremony at Patch Barracks, Stuttgart, Germany, June. 11, 2024. LTC Sylvan A. Smith relinquished command to incoming LTC Joseph J. Schwendemann. 52d Strategic Signal Battalion is part of the 2d Theater Signal Brigade who delivers integrated and interoperable theater communications and cyber capabilities to enable decision dominance across all levels and phases of war in support of combat forces and mission partners in Europe and Africa.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2024 Date Posted: 07.12.2024 07:08 Photo ID: 8525760 VIRIN: 240611-D-LD611-4473 Resolution: 7416x4928 Size: 20.57 MB Location: DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 52d Strategic Signal Battalion Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by Sherry Keene, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.