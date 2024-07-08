52d Strategic Signal Battalion Change of Command

US Army COL Ronald Iammartino Jr., Commander, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, USAG Wiesbaden, Germany

passes the unit guidon to LTC Joseph J. Schwendemann during a change of command ceremony at Patch Barracks, Stuttgart, Germany, June. 11, 2024. LTC Sylvan A. Smith relinquished command to incoming LTC Joseph J. Schwendemann. 52d Strategic Signal Battalion is part of the 2d Theater Signal Brigade who delivers integrated and interoperable theater communications and cyber capabilities to enable decision dominance across all levels and phases of war in support of combat forces and mission partners in Europe and Africa.

(U.S. Army photo by Sherry Keene)

