US Army LTC Joseph J. Schwendemann, commander 52d Strategic Signal Battalion assumes responsibility for the unit guidon which signifies his command during a change of command ceremony at Patch Barracks, Stuttgart, Germany, June. 11, 2024. 52d Strategic Signal Battalion is part of the 2d Theater Signal Brigade who delivers integrated and interoperable theater communications and cyber capabilities to enable decision dominance across all levels and phases of war in support of combat forces and mission partners in Europe and Africa.

(U.S. Army photo by Sherry Keene)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2024 Date Posted: 07.12.2024 07:08 Photo ID: 8525764 VIRIN: 240611-D-LD611-4007 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 24.73 MB Location: DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 52d Strategic Signal Battalion Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by Sherry Keene, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.