240711-N-YX844-1183 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 11, 2024) Sailors observe as an EA-18G Growler, attached to the Shadowhawks of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141, lands on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during flight operations in the Pacific Ocean, July 11. The primary role of EA-18G Growlers is to disrupt the ability to communicate between units in combat through the use of electronic warfare. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Mueller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2024 Date Posted: 07.12.2024 05:36 Photo ID: 8525667 VIRIN: 240711-N-YX844-1183 Resolution: 4571x3042 Size: 1 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Evan Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.