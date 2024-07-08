240711-N-YX844-1098 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 11, 2024) Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Martin McKinley, from Subic City, Philippines, directs aircraft on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during flight operations in the Pacific Ocean, July 11. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Mueller)
|07.11.2024
|07.12.2024 05:36
|8525662
|240711-N-YX844-1098
|4486x2986
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|0
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Evan Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
