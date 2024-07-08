Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations [Image 1 of 8]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Evan Mueller 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240711-N-YX844-1007 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 11, 2024) Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Martin McKinley, from Subic City, Philippines, directs an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the Royal Maces of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 27, on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during flight operations in the Pacific Ocean, July 11. The Royal Maces conduct carrier-based air strikes and strike force escort missions, as well as ship, battle group and intelligence collection operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Mueller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 05:36
    Photo ID: 8525659
    VIRIN: 240711-N-YX844-1007
    Resolution: 4491x2989
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Evan Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    flight operations
    F/A-18 Super Hornet
    flight deck
    USS Ronald Reagan
    EA-18G Growler

