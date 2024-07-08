An Airman assigned to the 7th Air Force listens as Chief Master Sgt. Jeremiah Ross, 7th AF command chief, addresses members of the Wolf Pack during a noncommissioned officer all-call at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 10, 2024. During Chief Ross’ visit to Kunsan, he met with Airmen across several enlisted tiers to discuss standards, quality of life, and the future of the Wolf Pack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Charles)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2024 Date Posted: 07.12.2024 03:11 Photo ID: 8525483 VIRIN: 240710-F-CJ696-1007 Resolution: 6018x4193 Size: 24.04 MB Location: KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 7 AF Command Chief visits Wolf Pack; emphasizes standards [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.