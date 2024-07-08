Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7 AF Command Chief visits Wolf Pack; emphasizes standards [Image 3 of 8]

    7 AF Command Chief visits Wolf Pack; emphasizes standards

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.10.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Charles 

    8th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jeremiah Ross, 7th Air Force command chief, addresses members of the Wolf Pack during a noncommissioned officer all-call at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 10, 2024. Chief Ross held two enlisted all-calls to discuss numerous points of emphasis in maintaining the readiness and agility of U.S. Forces Korea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Charles)

    This work, 7 AF Command Chief visits Wolf Pack; emphasizes standards [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Michael Charles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    8FW
    7AF

