7 AF Command Chief visits Wolf Pack; emphasizes standards

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Joseph Berggren, 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance specialist, asks Chief Master Sgt. Jeremiah Ross, 7th Air Force command chief, a question while attending a noncommissioned officer all-call at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 10, 2024, During Chief Ross’ visit to Kunsan, he met with Airmen across several enlisted tiers to discuss standards, quality of life, and the future of the Wolf Pack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Charles)

