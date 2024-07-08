7 AF Command Chief visits Wolf Pack; emphasizes standards

Airmen assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing listen as Chief Master Sgt. Jeremiah Ross, 7th Air Force command chief, addresses members of the Wolf Pack during a noncommissioned officer all-call at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 10, 2024. Chief Ross held two enlisted all-calls to discuss numerous points of emphasis in maintaining the readiness and agility of U.S. Forces Korea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Charles)

