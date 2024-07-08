Airmen assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing listen as Chief Master Sgt. Jeremiah Ross, 7th Air Force command chief, addresses members of the Wolf Pack during a noncommissioned officer all-call at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 10, 2024. Chief Ross held two enlisted all-calls to discuss numerous points of emphasis in maintaining the readiness and agility of U.S. Forces Korea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Charles)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2024 03:11
|Photo ID:
|8525478
|VIRIN:
|240710-F-UJ108-1001
|Resolution:
|7717x5332
|Size:
|35.58 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 7 AF Command Chief visits Wolf Pack; emphasizes standards [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Michael Charles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
