School is in session: Bela Vista Eskola ribbon-cutting ceremony

U.S. Army Col. Steven Tribble, commander of the 303rd Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, 9th Mission Support Command, gives a speech as a part of a ribbon cutting ceremony for a school in Baucau, Timor-Leste, June 25, 2024. Engineers with the Falintil Forcas de Timor-Leste and the 411th had reconstructed the school’s roof as part of exercise Dalan Ba Dame 2024. DbD24 is an annual bilateral exercise co-hosted by U.S. Army Pacific and the F-FDTL that includes the U.S. Army active duty, National Guard, and Army Reserve units and their capabilities to strengthen trust and the relationship between Timor-Leste and the U.S. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nickson Schenk)

