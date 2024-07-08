School is in session: Bela Vista Eskola ribbon-cutting ceremony

U.S. Army engineers assigned to the 411th Engineer Battalion, 303rd Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, 9th Mission Support Command, and the 130th Engineer Brigade give students sports balls and a plaque during the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Bela Vista Eskola in Baucau, Timor-Leste, June 25, 2024. Engineers with the Falintil Forcas de Timor-Leste and the 411th had reconstructed the school’s roof as part of exercise Dalan Ba Dame 2024. DbD24 is an annual bilateral exercise co-hosted by U.S. Army Pacific and the F-FDTL that includes the U.S. Army active duty, National Guard, and Army Reserve units and their capabilities to strengthen trust and the relationship between Timor-Leste and the U.S. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nickson Schenk)

