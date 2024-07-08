Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    School is in session: Bela Vista Eskola ribbon-cutting ceremony [Image 3 of 5]

    School is in session: Bela Vista Eskola ribbon-cutting ceremony

    BAUCAU, EAST TIMOR

    06.25.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Nickson Schenk 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army engineers assigned to the 411th Engineer Battalion, 303rd Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, 9th Mission Support Command, and the 130th Engineer Brigade give students sports balls and a plaque during the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Bela Vista Eskola in Baucau, Timor-Leste, June 25, 2024. Engineers with the Falintil Forcas de Timor-Leste and the 411th had reconstructed the school’s roof as part of exercise Dalan Ba Dame 2024. DbD24 is an annual bilateral exercise co-hosted by U.S. Army Pacific and the F-FDTL that includes the U.S. Army active duty, National Guard, and Army Reserve units and their capabilities to strengthen trust and the relationship between Timor-Leste and the U.S. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nickson Schenk)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.11.2024 22:11
    Photo ID: 8525197
    VIRIN: 240625-A-LG865-1255
    Resolution: 6715x4479
    Size: 2.93 MB
    Location: BAUCAU, TL
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, School is in session: Bela Vista Eskola ribbon-cutting ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Nickson Schenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    School is in session: Bela Vista Eskola ribbon-cutting ceremony
    School is in session: Bela Vista Eskola ribbon-cutting ceremony
    School is in session: Bela Vista Eskola ribbon-cutting ceremony
    School is in session: Bela Vista Eskola ribbon-cutting ceremony
    School is in session: Bela Vista Eskola ribbon-cutting ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    School is in session: Bela Vista Eskola ribbon-cutting ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    9th MSC
    F-FDTL
    130th ENG BDE
    Dalan Ba Dame
    DbD24
    411th ENG BAT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT