School is in session: Bela Vista Eskola ribbon-cutting ceremony

Photo By Sgt. Nickson Schenk | U.S. Army engineers assigned to the 411th Engineer Battalion, 303rd Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, 9th Mission Support Command, receive tais, or traditional Timorese scarves, as a gift from students of the Bela Vista Eskola during the school's ribbon cutting ceremony in Baucau, Timor-Leste, June 25, 2024. Engineers with the Falintil Forcas de Timor-Leste and the 411th reconstructed the school's roof as part of exercise Dalan Ba Dame 2024. DbD24 is an annual bilateral exercise co-hosted by U.S. Army Pacific and the F-FDTL that includes the U.S. Army active duty, National Guard, and Army Reserve units and their capabilities to strengthen trust and the relationship between Timor-Leste and the U.S. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nickson Schenk)

BAUCAU, Timor-Leste – U.S. Soldiers participating in exercise Dalan Ba Dame 2024 and soldiers with the Falintil Forcas de Timor-Leste hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Bela Vista Eskola school in Baucau, Timor-Leste, June 25, 2024.



The Bela Vista Eskola is an important landmark for the people of Timor-Leste. The area was the host to the last battle for the independence of Timor-Leste. The school is dedicated to a soldier who fought for the sovereignty of Timor-Leste in that battle. The U.S. recognized the importance of this landmark putting forth great effort to restore the school.



On June 5, engineers assigned to the 411th Engineer Battalion, 303rd Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, 9th Mission Support Command and engineers with the F-FDTL were tasked with the demolition and rebuilding of the school’s roof. Through thorough planning and meticulous work, the engineers rebuilt the roof and repainted the entire building.



The ceremony began when the school’s students gifted the U.S. engineers with tais, or traditional Timorese scarves, as a show of appreciation for their hard work and dedication. In return, the U.S. engineers gifted the students with sports balls and a plaque.



The ceremony continued with speeches from officials in the local government, a representative from the U.S. Embassy in Timor-Leste, representatives from the educational bureau in Timor-Leste and staff from the school itself.



“To the soldiers of the F-FDTL engineers, the 303rd, and the 130th (Engineer Brigade), thank you for your hard work and dedication,” said Col. Steven Tribble, commander of the 303rd MEB, 9th MSC. “This has been an important mission, and they’ve performed exceptionally well.”



Following the speeches, Tribble and Col. Domingus Doubu, the F-FDTL land component special operations first commander, cut a ribbon officially opening the school. Shortly after, Capt. T.J. Vargheese, a chaplain assigned to the Rhode Island Air National Guard, blessed the school, its future students, and a feast provided by the staff of the school.



Doubu thanked the U.S. Army forces for its “commitment to the betterment of Timor-Leste and the F-FDTL,” and expressed his “excitement for future iterations of the ‘Path to Peace’ exercise.”