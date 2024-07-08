Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    School is in session: Bela Vista Eskola ribbon-cutting ceremony [Image 4 of 5]

    School is in session: Bela Vista Eskola ribbon-cutting ceremony

    BAUCAU, EAST TIMOR

    06.25.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Nickson Schenk 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Air Force Capt. T.J. Vargheese, a chaplain assigned to the Rhode Island Air National Guard, blesses the Bela Vista Eskola as a part of the school’s ribbon cutting ceremony in Baucau, Timor-Leste, June 25, 2024. Engineers with the Falintil Forcas de Timor-Leste and the 411th had reconstructed the school’s roof as part of exercise Dalan Ba Dame 2024. DbD24 is an annual bilateral exercise co-hosted by U.S. Army Pacific and the F-FDTL that includes the U.S. Army active duty, National Guard, and Army Reserve units and their capabilities to strengthen trust and the relationship between Timor-Leste and the U.S. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nickson Schenk)

