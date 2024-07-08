Col. Steven Witherington reaffirms the oath of office at Alabama National Guard Joint Forces Headquarters, May 30, 2024. Witherington promotes to the rank of Colonel, as the Director of Operations for the Alabama National Guard.
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2024 18:07
|Photo ID:
|8524801
|VIRIN:
|240530-A-NI040-4214
|Resolution:
|5532x3975
|Size:
|14.62 MB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Alabama National Guard Director of Operations Promoted, by SPC Angelina Tran, identified by DVIDS
