Col. Steven Witherington reaffirms the oath of office at Alabama National Guard Joint Forces Headquarters, May 30, 2024. Witherington promotes to the rank of Colonel, as the Director of Operations for the Alabama National Guard.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.30.2024 Date Posted: 07.11.2024 18:07 Photo ID: 8524801 VIRIN: 240530-A-NI040-4214 Resolution: 5532x3975 Size: 14.62 MB Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alabama National Guard Director of Operations Promoted [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Angelina Tran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.