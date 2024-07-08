Col. Steven Witherington admires his new rank at Alabama National Guard Joint Forces Headquarters, May 30, 2024. Witherington was promoted from Lt. Col to Colonial leading to new responsibilities that he now holds.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.30.2024 Date Posted: 07.11.2024 18:06 Photo ID: 8524796 VIRIN: 240530-A-NI040-6680 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 25.57 MB Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alabama National Guard Director of Operations Promoted [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Angelina Tran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.