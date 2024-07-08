Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alabama National Guard Director of Operations Promoted [Image 1 of 7]

    Alabama National Guard Director of Operations Promoted

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2024

    Photo by Spc. Angelina Tran 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Col. Steven Witherington’s family, friends and colleagues listen to him talk at Alabama National Guard Joint Forces Headquarters, May 30, 2024. Witherington speaks about how everyone there had an impact on his success.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2024
    Date Posted: 07.11.2024 18:06
    Photo ID: 8524783
    VIRIN: 240530-A-NI040-7084
    Resolution: 6007x4009
    Size: 16.62 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alabama National Guard Director of Operations Promoted [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Angelina Tran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Alabama National Guard Director of Operations Promoted
    Alabama National Guard Director of Operations Promoted
    Alabama National Guard Director of Operations Promoted
    Alabama National Guard Director of Operations Promoted
    Alabama National Guard Director of Operations Promoted
    Alabama National Guard Director of Operations Promoted
    Alabama National Guard Director of Operations Promoted

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #ALGuard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT