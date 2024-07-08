Lt. Col. Steven Witherington poses with his family at Alabama National Guard Joint Forces Headquarters, May 30, 2024. The majority of Witherington’s family served in the military, and they all gathered to celebrate his promotion.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.30.2024 Date Posted: 07.11.2024 18:06 Photo ID: 8524799 VIRIN: 240530-A-NI040-7256 Resolution: 5376x3933 Size: 17.67 MB Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alabama National Guard Director of Operations Promoted [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Angelina Tran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.