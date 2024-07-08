Lt. Col. Steven Witherington poses with his family at Alabama National Guard Joint Forces Headquarters, May 30, 2024. The majority of Witherington’s family served in the military, and they all gathered to celebrate his promotion.
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2024 18:06
|Photo ID:
|8524799
|VIRIN:
|240530-A-NI040-7256
|Resolution:
|5376x3933
|Size:
|17.67 MB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Alabama National Guard Director of Operations Promoted [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Angelina Tran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT