    USecAF, CMSAF visit F.E. Warren, emphasize essential role of ground-based ICBM force [Image 7 of 7]

    USecAF, CMSAF visit F.E. Warren, emphasize essential role of ground-based ICBM force

    F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Photo by Glenn Robertson 

    90th Missile Wing

    A visiting group including Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Flosi, Under Secretary of the Air Force Melissa Dalton, and Lt. Gen. Andrew Gebara, deputy chief of staff for strategic deterrence and nuclear integration, pose for a photo at the Alfa-06 launch facility near Pine Bluffs, Wyoming, July 2, 2024. The team visited the 90th Missile Wing at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, and the missile field to witness how Airmen continue to provide 24/7 strategic deterrence, standing ready to respond at a moment’s notice in support of the most responsive leg of the nuclear triad. U.S. Air Force photo by Glenn S. Robertson)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.11.2024 17:56
    Photo ID: 8524790
    VIRIN: 240702-F-EK405-1118
    Location: F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, US
    This work, USecAF, CMSAF visit F.E. Warren, emphasize essential role of ground-based ICBM force [Image 7 of 7], by Glenn Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    deterrence
    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force
    Undersecretary of the Air Force
    modernization
    90th Missile Wing
    Mighty Ninety

