USecAF, CMSAF visit F.E. Warren, emphasize essential role of ground-based ICBM force

Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Flosi points out aspects of an ICBM to Chief Master Sgt. Edwin Ludwigsen, command chief for Air Force Personnel Command, during a visit to the Alfa-06 launch facility near Pine Bluffs, Wyoming, July 2, 2024. Flosi visited the 90th Missile Wing at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, and the missile field to witness how Airmen continue to provide 24/7 strategic deterrence, standing ready to respond at a moment’s notice in support of the most responsive leg of the nuclear triad. U.S. Air Force photo by Glenn S. Robertson)

