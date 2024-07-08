USecAF, CMSAF visit F.E. Warren, emphasize essential role of ground-based ICBM force

Under Secretary of the Air Force Melissa Dalton signs her name on the wall outside the launch control capsule of the Alfa-01 missile alert facility near Pine Bluffs, Wyoming, July 2, 2024. Dalton visited the 90th Missile Wing at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, and the missile field to witness how Airmen continue to provide 24/7 strategic deterrence, standing ready to respond at a moment’s notice in support of the most responsive leg of the nuclear triad. U.S. Air Force photo by Glenn S. Robertson)

