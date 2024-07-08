Lt. Col. Sterling Williams, 319th Missile Squadron commander, points out aspects of a missile alert facility to a visiting group to Alfa-01 MAF near Pine Bluffs, Wyoming, July 2, 2024. Under Secretary of the Air Force Melissa Dalton and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Flosi visited the 90th Missile Wing at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, and the missile field to see first-hand how ICBMs provide a responsive, reliable, and stable deterrent critical to the U.S. National Security Strategy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Glenn S. Robertson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.02.2024 Date Posted: 07.11.2024 17:56 Photo ID: 8524784 VIRIN: 240702-F-EK405-1009 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 16.05 MB Location: PINE BLUFFS, WYOMING, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USecAF, CMSAF visit F.E. Warren, emphasize essential role of ground-based ICBM force [Image 7 of 7], by Glenn Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.