U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael E. Conley, Commander Air Force Special Operations Command, receives the guidon from Col. Mark McGill, out-going commander 352nd Special Operations Wing, during a Change of Command ceremony, RAF Mildenhall, 9 July, 2024. During the ceremony, Col. Mark McGill relinquished command and Col. Adam Moore assumed command of the 352 SOW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2024 04:45
|Photo ID:
|8523125
|VIRIN:
|240709-F-WT432-5359
|Resolution:
|7269x4846
|Size:
|15.62 MB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 352nd Special Operations Wing Change of Command [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Westin Warburton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
