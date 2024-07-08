The Colors are posted during the singing of the National Anthem during the 352nd Special Operations Wing’s Change of Command ceremony, RAF Mildenhall, 9 July, 2024. During the ceremony, Col. Mark McGill relinquished command and Col. Adam Moore assumed command of the 352 SOW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2024 04:45
|Photo ID:
|8523133
|VIRIN:
|240709-F-WT432-1213
|Resolution:
|7537x5025
|Size:
|18.36 MB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 352nd Special Operations Wing Change of Command [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Westin Warburton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
