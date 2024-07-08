352nd Special Operations Wing Change of Command

The Colors are posted during the singing of the National Anthem during the 352nd Special Operations Wing’s Change of Command ceremony, RAF Mildenhall, 9 July, 2024. During the ceremony, Col. Mark McGill relinquished command and Col. Adam Moore assumed command of the 352 SOW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton)

