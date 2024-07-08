Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    352nd Special Operations Wing Change of Command

    352nd Special Operations Wing Change of Command

    UNITED KINGDOM

    07.09.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton 

    352nd Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael E. Conley, Commander Air Force Special Operations Command, passes the guidon to Col. Adam Moore, incoming commander 352nd Special Operations Wing, during a Change of Command ceremony, RAF Mildenhall, 9 July, 2024. During the ceremony, Col. Mark McGill relinquished command and Col. Adam Moore assumed command of the 352 SOW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton)

    352nd Special Operations Wing Change of Command
