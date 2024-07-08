Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Members of the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. 7th Fleet, and Vietnamese Navy and Coast Guard participate in a joint U.S. – Vietnam subject matter expert exchange [Image 9 of 16]

    Members of the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. 7th Fleet, and Vietnamese Navy and Coast Guard participate in a joint U.S. – Vietnam subject matter expert exchange

    VIETNAM

    07.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Breeden    

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    240710-N-PH222-1003
    CAM RANH INTERNATIONAL PORT, Vietnam (July 10, 2024) - Members of the U.S. Navy, U.S. 7th Fleet, and Vietnamese Navy and Coast Guard participate in a joint U.S. – Vietnam subject matter expert exchange during a port visit by the 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) and the U.S. Coast Guard Legend-class cutter USCGC Waesche (WMSL 751), in Cam Ranh, Vietnam, July 10, 2024. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan M. Breeden)

    This work, Members of the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. 7th Fleet, and Vietnamese Navy and Coast Guard participate in a joint U.S. – Vietnam subject matter expert exchange [Image 16 of 16], by PO1 Ryan Breeden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

