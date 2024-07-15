CAM RANH INTERNATIONAL PORT, Vietnam - U.S. Navy Sea, Air, and Land (SEAL) Operators, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Technicians (Tech), and members of the Vietnamese Armed Forces conducted a Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE) on EOD capabilities and standard operating procedures (SOP), advancing military-to-military cooperation between the two nations across a broad range of security capabilities, July 10.



During the SMEE, EOD Techs from both countries discussed capabilities, tools, and SOPs that included locating, identifying, and best means of disposing of explosive materials or devices in both the land and maritime domain. Topics also included military personnel and civilian safety and security when in close proximity to explosive ordnance or devices. These exchanges present opportunities to strengthen both maritime security practices and create deep people-to-people ties.



U.S. and Vietnam share a common vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific with sea and skies governed by international law.



At the conclusion of the exchange, members of the Vietnamese Armed Forces were invited to participate in hands-on training with equipment used by U.S. Navy EOD specialists.



Training exchanges benefit both nations and help synchronize special operations capabilities among partners and allies, furthering the U.S.’s commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2024 Date Posted: 07.17.2024 04:50 Story ID: 476394 Location: VN Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. and Vietnam Subject Matter Expert Exchange, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.