240710-N-PH222-1005

CAM RANH INTERNATIONAL PORT, Vietnam (July 10, 2024) - Members of the U.S. Navy, U.S. 7th Fleet, and Vietnamese Navy and Coast Guard participate in a joint U.S. – Vietnam subject matter expert exchange during a port visit by the 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) and the U.S. Coast Guard Legend-class cutter USCGC Waesche (WMSL 751), in Cam Ranh, Vietnam, July 10, 2024. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan M. Breeden)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2024 Date Posted: 07.11.2024 00:02 Photo ID: 8522824 VIRIN: 240710-N-PH222-1005 Resolution: 6702x4468 Size: 6.01 MB Location: VN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Members of the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. 7th Fleet, and Vietnamese Navy and Coast Guard participate in a joint U.S. – Vietnam subject matter expert exchange [Image 16 of 16], by PO1 Ryan Breeden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.