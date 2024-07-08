240709-N-WM182-1056 NHA TRANG, Vietnam (July 9, 2024) U.S. Army Sgt. Devin Rhodes, right, a deep-sea diver assigned to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), exits the water aboard a dive barge supporting the DPAA investigation of a 1971 helicopter crash site in the Bay of Nha Trang, July 9, 2024. The U.S. 7th fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) is conducting a scheduled port visit in Cam Ranh, Vietnam. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2024 Date Posted: 07.11.2024 00:02 Photo ID: 8522822 VIRIN: 240709-N-WM182-1056 Resolution: 4853x3466 Size: 1.92 MB Location: VN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Blue Ridge CO Visits DPAA Site [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Caitlin Flynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.