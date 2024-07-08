Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue Ridge CO Visits DPAA Site [Image 14 of 16]

    Blue Ridge CO Visits DPAA Site

    VIETNAM

    07.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    240709-N-WM182-1056 NHA TRANG, Vietnam (July 9, 2024) U.S. Army Sgt. Devin Rhodes, right, a deep-sea diver assigned to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), exits the water aboard a dive barge supporting the DPAA investigation of a 1971 helicopter crash site in the Bay of Nha Trang, July 9, 2024. The U.S. 7th fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) is conducting a scheduled port visit in Cam Ranh, Vietnam. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2024
    Date Posted: 07.11.2024 00:02
    Location: VN
    Blue Ridge
    Vietnam
    C7F
    POW MIA
    DPAA

