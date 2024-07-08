U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cameron Barfield, 325th Maintenance Squadron maintenance training instructor, steps on the rudder pedal assembly of an F-35A Lightning II simulator at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 9, 2024. Crew chiefs assigned to Tyndall are now able to utilize full-scale, simulated F-35 cockpits for full immersion during their engine run certification. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2024 15:56
|Photo ID:
|8522234
|VIRIN:
|240709-F-LY429-1011
|Resolution:
|5737x3227
|Size:
|2.14 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tyndall enhances efficiency for crew chief training [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Tyndall enhances efficiency for crew chief training
