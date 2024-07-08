Tyndall enhances efficiency for crew chief training

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cameron Barfield, 325th Maintenance Squadron maintenance training instructor, steps on the rudder pedal assembly of an F-35A Lightning II simulator at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 9, 2024. Crew chiefs assigned to Tyndall are now able to utilize full-scale, simulated F-35 cockpits for full immersion during their engine run certification. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)

