Tyndall enhances efficiency for crew chief training

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cameron Barfield, left, 325th Maintenance Squadron maintenance training instructor, observes Airman 1st Class Logan Youmans, 95th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, during F-35A Lightning II virtual reality maintenance training at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 9, 2024. One of the key features of VR training is the ability to closely replicate real-world scenarios that are difficult to recreate on aircraft unless a system is failing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)

