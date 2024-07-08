U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cameron Barfield, left, 325th Maintenance Squadron maintenance training instructor, observes Airman 1st Class Logan Youmans, 95th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, during F-35A Lightning II virtual reality maintenance training at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 9, 2024. One of the key features of VR training is the ability to closely replicate real-world scenarios that are difficult to recreate on aircraft unless a system is failing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2024 15:56
|Photo ID:
|8522231
|VIRIN:
|240709-F-LY429-1063
|Resolution:
|6031x3392
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tyndall enhances efficiency for crew chief training [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Tyndall enhances efficiency for crew chief training
