Tyndall enhances efficiency for crew chief training

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – With recent advances in technology, crew chiefs assigned to F-35A Lightning IIs are now able to experience simulated F-35 cockpits for full immersion during their engine run certification, which is a four-day course of intensive training on advanced procedures that covers critical information, hands-on familiarization with the simulator and operational training with the aircraft.



The introduction of 5th-generation aircraft cockpit simulators has redesigned engine run training at Tyndall, enhancing productivity, readiness and budgeting for the Air Force.



“We used to have to schedule a jet for an entire week,” said Master Sgt. Brian Morrissey, 95th Fighter Generation Squadron F-35 production superintendent. “That takes the aircraft out of the fight and off the pilots' hands for training and what they need to accomplish. It’s nice having these [simulators] where we can send a couple of guys through and train them without reserving one of our most valuable assets.”



Utilizing this technology reduces logistical obstacles previously faced during the training course. One of the key features is the accuracy, closely replicating real-world scenarios that are difficult to recreate on aircraft unless a system is failing.



“It gives the students a chance to get comfortable in the cockpit before getting into real aircraft and seeing emergencies,” said Staff Sgt. Cameron Barfield, 325th Maintenance Squadron maintenance training instructor. “We benefit from receiving easier opportunities for screen time compared to reserving aircraft, eliminating multiple steps and making us more efficient. The simulator [shaves] a full day off the course.”



Master Sgt. Emiliano Canales, 325th Maintenance Group development instructor element chief, stated the simulator is the future of crew chief training with the potential of going beyond engine run training with opportunities for broader use across various maintenance units. The 325th MXG has now taken the initiative to apply this new equipment throughout the Air Force for 5th-generation aircraft.



“I would like to see other maintenance sections come over and use this equipment to tailor their own style of troubleshooting on aircraft," Canales said. "Let’s say someone needs to learn how to open the air refueling door, they could come here and run that process without spending extra time reserving an aircraft. It would make the process a lot quicker and give everyone more confidence. This screen time is much more than you would be able to see every day on the flight line.”



Currently, only 15 Airmen have completed the course with the new technology, but the simulator is proving to serve as a crucial component as Tyndall currently has 8 of the projected nearly 70 F-35 aircraft. This hands-on training not only will benefit crew chiefs, but pilots and instructors too by preparing personnel for real-world scenarios and teaching appropriate response strategies.

