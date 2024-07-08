Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tyndall enhances efficiency for crew chief training [Image 3 of 4]

    Tyndall enhances efficiency for crew chief training

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cameron Barfield, 325th Maintenance Squadron maintenance training instructor, holds the control stick for a F-35A Lightning II simulator at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 9, 2024. Utilizing the simulator reduces logistical obstacles previously faced during the engine run training, such as reserving one of Tyndall’s F-35A Lightning II aircraft that could be conducting flying training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 15:56
    Photo ID: 8522233
    VIRIN: 240709-F-LY429-1026
    Resolution: 5784x3253
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Crew Chief
    ACC
    F35
    Simulator
    MXS
    Tyndall

