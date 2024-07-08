U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cameron Barfield, 325th Maintenance Squadron maintenance training instructor, holds the control stick for a F-35A Lightning II simulator at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 9, 2024. Utilizing the simulator reduces logistical obstacles previously faced during the engine run training, such as reserving one of Tyndall’s F-35A Lightning II aircraft that could be conducting flying training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2024 Date Posted: 07.10.2024 15:56 Photo ID: 8522233 VIRIN: 240709-F-LY429-1026 Resolution: 5784x3253 Size: 2.18 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tyndall enhances efficiency for crew chief training [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.