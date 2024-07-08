U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cameron Barfield, 325th Maintenance Squadron maintenance training instructor, holds the control stick for a F-35A Lightning II simulator at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 9, 2024. Utilizing the simulator reduces logistical obstacles previously faced during the engine run training, such as reserving one of Tyndall’s F-35A Lightning II aircraft that could be conducting flying training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2024 15:56
|Photo ID:
|8522233
|VIRIN:
|240709-F-LY429-1026
|Resolution:
|5784x3253
|Size:
|2.18 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tyndall enhances efficiency for crew chief training [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Tyndall enhances efficiency for crew chief training
