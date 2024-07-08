The 76th Operational Response Command held a Change of Responsibility ceremony at Fort Douglas in Salt Lake City, Utah, October 20, 2023. This formal event marks the transition of authority and responsibility from Command Sgt. Maj. R. Bryant Potts to incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Jason E. Goodman.



The Change of Responsibility ceremony is a meaningful event within the U.S. Army that involves the passing of of the unit's colors, which symbolizes the transfer of leadership.



Maj. Gen. Ernest Litynski, Commanding General, 76th Operational Response Command, said, "this is not truly a change – but rather a transfer – of responsibility that continues to be bound and held close to their hearts by the steadfast and loyal NCO Corps present here today."



(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Giovanny Lopez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.19.2023 Date Posted: 07.10.2024 13:01 Photo ID: 8521584 VIRIN: 231020-A-BL167-1047 Resolution: 2865x1945 Size: 3.39 MB Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Transition of Authority [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Giovanny Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.