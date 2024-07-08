Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Transition of Authority [Image 1 of 5]

    Transition of Authority

    SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Giovanny Lopez 

    76th Operational Response Command

    The 76th Operational Response Command held a Change of Responsibility ceremony at Fort Douglas in Salt Lake City, Utah, October 20, 2023. This formal event marks the transition of authority and responsibility from Command Sgt. Maj. R. Bryant Potts to incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Jason E. Goodman.

    The Change of Responsibility ceremony is a meaningful event within the U.S. Army that involves the passing of of the unit's colors, which symbolizes the transfer of leadership.

    Maj. Gen. Ernest Litynski, Commanding General, 76th Operational Response Command, said, "this is not truly a change – but rather a transfer – of responsibility that continues to be bound and held close to their hearts by the steadfast and loyal NCO Corps present here today."

    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Giovanny Lopez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

