Sgt. Myriam Hernandez, assigned to the 76th Operational Response Command, held the colors from the 415th Chemical Brigade during the Change of Responsibility ceremony at Fort Douglas in Salt Lake City, Utah, on October 20, 2023. The color bearer Soldiers have the honor and responsibility to carry out the colors from their unit at the ceremony at the Change of Responsibility, which signifies the transition of authority and responsibility from Command Sgt. Maj. R. Bryant Potts to incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Jason E. Goodman.



The 76th Operational Response Command (ORC) is the Army Reserve's Center for Defense Support of Civilian Authorities, providing support to state and local officials, first responders, and other federal agencies during emergencies or natural disasters. The 76th ORC is home to two Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) brigades, a space brigade, A Regional Support Group, The Army Reserve's Consequence Management Unit, 11 Army Reserve Elements, 10 Regional Emergency Preparedness Liaison Office (EPLO) Teams, and 53 State EPLO Teams.



(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Giovanny Lopez)

