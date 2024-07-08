Command Sgt. Maj. Jason E. Goodman, assigned to the 76 Operational Response Command, returned the unit colors to Sgt. Maj. Erik A. kropf during the Change of Responsibility ceremony at Fort Douglas in Salt Lake City, Utah, October 20, 2023. The passing of the guidon is a long tradition in the military, and it is meaningful because it symbolizes the continuity of leadership within the unit, the passing of the unit's heritage and values from one leader to the next.



The 76th Operational Response Command (ORC) is the Army Reserve's Center for Defense Support of Civilian Authorities, providing support to state and local officials, first responders, and other federal agencies during emergencies or natural disasters. The 76th ORC is home to two Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) brigades, a space brigade, A Regional Support Group, The Army Reserve's Consequence Management Unit, 11 Army Reserve Elements, 10 Regional Emergency Preparedness Liaison Office (EPLO) Teams, and 53 State EPLO Teams.



(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Giovanny Lopez)

