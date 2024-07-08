Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Returned the Unit Colors [Image 2 of 5]

    Returned the Unit Colors

    SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Giovanny Lopez 

    76th Operational Response Command

    Command Sgt. Maj. Jason E. Goodman, assigned to the 76 Operational Response Command, returned the unit colors to Sgt. Maj. Erik A. kropf during the Change of Responsibility ceremony at Fort Douglas in Salt Lake City, Utah, October 20, 2023. The passing of the guidon is a long tradition in the military, and it is meaningful because it symbolizes the continuity of leadership within the unit, the passing of the unit's heritage and values from one leader to the next.

    The 76th Operational Response Command (ORC) is the Army Reserve's Center for Defense Support of Civilian Authorities, providing support to state and local officials, first responders, and other federal agencies during emergencies or natural disasters. The 76th ORC is home to two Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) brigades, a space brigade, A Regional Support Group, The Army Reserve's Consequence Management Unit, 11 Army Reserve Elements, 10 Regional Emergency Preparedness Liaison Office (EPLO) Teams, and 53 State EPLO Teams.

    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Giovanny Lopez)

    Date Taken: 10.19.2023
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 13:01
    Photo ID: 8521585
    VIRIN: 231020-A-BL167-1021
    Resolution: 6480x4312
    Size: 14.99 MB
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Returned the Unit Colors [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Giovanny Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

