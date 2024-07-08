Command General, Maj. Gen. Ernest Litynski, Commanding General, 76th Operational Response Command, pinned Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Potts with the Distinguished Service Medal during the Change of Responsibility ceremony at Fort Douglas in Salt Lake City, Utah, on October 20, 2023. Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Potts is relieved by the incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Jason E. Goodman.



The 76th Operational Response Command (ORC) is the Army Reserve's Center for Defense Support of Civilian Authorities, providing support to state and local officials, first responders, and other federal agencies during emergencies or natural disasters. The 76th ORC is home to two Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) brigades, a space brigade, A Regional Support Group, The Army Reserve's Consequence Management Unit, 11 Army Reserve Elements, 10 Regional Emergency Preparedness Liaison Office (EPLO) Teams, and 53 State EPLO Teams.



Date Taken: 10.19.2023 Date Posted: 07.10.2024 Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, US