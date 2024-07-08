Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FT. BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Photo by Spc. Joseph Martin 

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Brian Thompson, a member of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), stands at attention after unveiling the addition of two new names to the south wall of the Medal of Honor Garden at the National Museum of the U.S. Army (NMUSA), Fort Belvoir, Va., July 2, 2024. Army Pvt. Philip G. Shadrach and Pvt. George D. Wilson were assigned to the 2nd Ohio Volunteer Infantry Regiment, and are scheduled to be posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor July 3, 2024, at the White House for their acts of valor while conducting the Andrews Raid of the “The General” Locomotive, during the American Civil War in Big Shanty (now named Kennesaw), Ga., April 12, 1862. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joseph Martin)

    This work, Two new names added to NMUSA's Medal of Honor Wall [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Joseph Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

