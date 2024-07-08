U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Brian Thompson, A member of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), stands at attention after unveiling the two new names of Army Pvt. Philip G. Shadrach and Pvt.George D. Wilson to the name engraved in granite on the south wall of the Medal of Honor Garden at the National Museum of the U.S. Army (NMUSA), Fort Belvoir, Va., July 2, 2024. Shadrach and Wilson, both assigned to the 2nd Ohio Volunteer Infantry Regiment, are scheduled to be posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor July 3, 2024, at the White House for their acts of valor while conducting the Andrews Raid of the “The General” Locomotive, during the American Civil War in Big Shanty (now named Kennesaw), Ga., April 12, 1862. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joseph Martin.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.02.2024 Date Posted: 07.10.2024 12:58 Photo ID: 8521576 VIRIN: 240702-A-JM103-5201 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 13.29 MB Location: FT. BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Two new names added to NMUSA's Medal of Honor Wall [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Joseph Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.