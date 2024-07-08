Two new names added to NMUSA's Medal of Honor Wall

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Brian Thompson, a member of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), unveils the addition of two new names to the south wall of the Medal of Honor Garden at the National Museum of the U.S. Army (NMUSA), Fort Belvoir, Va., July 2, 2024. Army Pvt. Philip G. Shadrach and Pvt. George D. Wilson were assigned to the 2nd Ohio Volunteer Infantry Regiment, and are scheduled to be posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor July 3, 2024, at the White House for their acts of valor while conducting the Andrews Raid of the “The General” Locomotive, during the American Civil War in Big Shanty (now named Kennesaw), Ga., April 12, 1862. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joseph Martin)

