Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    General Richardson visits USS George Washington [Image 7 of 7]

    General Richardson visits USS George Washington

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.28.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Bermudez 

    U.S. Southern Command

    PACIFIC OCEAN (June 29, 2024) U.S. Sailors aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) brief U.S. Army Gen. Laura Richardson, the commander of U.S. Southern Command, U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Alvin Holsey, the military deputy command of U.S. Southern Command, Gen. Helder Giraldo, the Commander of the Colombian Military Forces Post, Jana Nelson, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense, and U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Francisco L. Palmieri, U.S. Embassy, Colombia on Southern Seas 2024 during their visit to the carrier June 29, 2024. George Washington is underway in the Pacific Ocean while deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024, which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Bermudez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 09:39
    Photo ID: 8521119
    VIRIN: 240629-F-KR213-1034
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.36 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, General Richardson visits USS George Washington [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Christopher Bermudez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    General Richardson visits USS George Washington
    General Richardson visits USS George Washington
    Chargé d'Affaires Francisco Palmieri meets with Rear Admiral Alexis Walker
    George Washington Conducts Flight Operations
    George Washington Conducts Flight Operations
    General Richardson visits USS George Washington
    General Richardson visits USS George Washington

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 73
    colombia
    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)
    U.S. Southern Command
    Southern Seas 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT