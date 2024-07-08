General Richardson visits USS George Washington

PACIFIC OCEAN (June 29, 2024) A U.S. Navy Sailor aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) briefs U.S. Army Gen. Laura Richardson, the commander of U.S. Southern Command, U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Alvin Holsey, the military deputy commander of U.S. Southern Command, Gen. Helder Giraldo, the Commander of the Colombian Military Forces Post, Jana Nelson, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense, and Chargé d'Affaires Francisco L. Palmieri, U.S. Embassy, Colombia, on Southern Seas 2024 during their visit to the carrier June 29, 2024. George Washington is underway in the Pacific Ocean while deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024, which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Bermudez)

