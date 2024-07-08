George Washington Conducts Flight Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (June 29, 2024) A U.S. Navy F-35 pilot completes flight operations on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, June 29, 2024. George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Bermudez)

