Chargé d'Affaires Francisco Palmieri meets with Rear Admiral Alexis Walker

PACIFIC OCEAN (June 29, 2024) Rear Adm. Alexis Walker, Commander, Carrier Strike Group 10, right, and U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Francisco L. Palmieri, left, U.S. Embassy, Colombia, discuss flight operations on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) June 29, 2024. George Washington is underway in the Pacific Ocean while deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024, which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Bermudez)

