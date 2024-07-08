BASOPS supply technician selected as USAG Bavaria’s host nation volunteer of the year

Birgit Joyce, a supply technician with Base Support Operations Maintenance, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, poses for a photo with her husband, James Joyce, at the U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria Annual Volunteer Recognition Ceremony at Tower Barracks in Grafenwoehr, Germany. Joyce was selected as USAG Bavaria Host Nation Volunteer of the Year for 2024. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2024 Date Posted: 07.10.2024 04:42 Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE