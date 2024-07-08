Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BASOPS supply technician selected as USAG Bavaria’s host nation volunteer of the year [Image 2 of 3]

    BASOPS supply technician selected as USAG Bavaria’s host nation volunteer of the year

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    07.10.2024

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Stephanie Kramer, the director of Base Support Operations Maintenance, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, presents Birgit Joyce with a 20-year Army length of service award. Joyce is a German local national employee and supply technician with BASOPS Maintenance. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    BASOPS supply technician selected as USAG Bavaria&rsquo;s host nation volunteer of the year

