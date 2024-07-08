Stephanie Kramer, the director of Base Support Operations Maintenance, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, presents Birgit Joyce with a 20-year Army length of service award. Joyce is a German local national employee and supply technician with BASOPS Maintenance. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
BASOPS supply technician selected as USAG Bavaria's host nation volunteer of the year
BASOPS supply technician selected as USAG Bavaria’s host nation volunteer of the year
