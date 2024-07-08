The U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria command team, Col. Kevin Poole and Command Sgt. Maj. Hermes Acevedo, present Birgit Joyce with the USAG Bavaria Host Nation Volunteer of the Year Award for 2024 at the garrison’s annual volunteer recognition ceremony. Joyce is a supply technician with Base Support Operations Maintenance, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2024 Date Posted: 07.10.2024 04:42 Photo ID: 8520727 VIRIN: 240710-A-SM279-4567 Resolution: 1137x1480 Size: 463.12 KB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BASOPS supply technician selected as USAG Bavaria’s host nation volunteer of the year [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.